Sen. Kennedy Labels Biden's Economic, Energy Policies a 'Special Kind of Stupid'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., took aim at the Biden administration's sluggish energy and economic policies Monday night, referring to the White House's philosophies for these core issues as a "special kind of stupid."

The Louisiana Republican also railed against President Joe Biden and his team's strategic handling of oil reserves and fuel prices.

"President Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 28 of last year. So, we are on day 488 of Build Back Better," said Kennedy Monday on Fox News. "So far, the policy failures from this administration have gushed like an open fire hydrant.

"The president is clearly obstructing America from drilling for its own oil and for environmental reasons, he says. Instead, he wants us to buy oil from foreign countries. Those foreign countries transport that oil to us in tankers that use 2,000 gallons of fuel per hour and emit eight tons of CO2 per hour. The irony is rich. I mean, that's a special kind of stupid," said Kennedy.

Back in January 2021, the final month of former President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, the average price of gas was $2.41 per gallon — with some states even reporting gas at less than $2 per gallon.

In the aftermath, though, coinciding with President Biden taking office and subsequently eliminating numerous pathways to North American energy resources, gas prices have skyrocketed in America.

According to GasBuddy.com, a site which tracks gasoline prices throughout the world, every American state now has an average gas price of more than $4.00 per gallon (Oklahoma has the lowest rate, at $4.02 per gallon); and six states — Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Nevada, Hawaii, and California — have average prices at $5.15 or higher.

California currently posts an average of $6.06 per gallon.

In terms of America experiencing 40-year highs with inflation under the Biden regime, Kennedy offered this analogy on Monday: "Here's what the American people see: President Biden gave Americans three $600 stimulus checks. And then, for his next trick, he crashed their 401(k)s and increased their gasoline bills by $800 — their food bills by $3,000, and their rent by $2,000 a month.

"Now, unless you have untreated mental illness, you know that is not a good trade. And that’s why most Americans, at least on the economy, would — right now, would not trust the Biden administration to properly open a PayPal. Its economic illiteracy is astounding."