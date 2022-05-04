Trump Endorsement Streak Soars to 55-0

After J.D. Vance and others secured GOP nominations in primaries Tuesday, former President Donald Trump ran his endorsement record this primary election cycle to 55-0, according to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

Trump had already boasted at his Save America rallies about his 33-0 record in Texas endorsements. He added 22 more winners in Ohio and Indiana primaries Tuesday.

"President Trump's historic endorsement streak of success continues unabated," former White House Political Director Brian Jack told Bedard. "He's 55-0 in midterm primaries — undeniable proof that his endorsement is the most powerful endorsement in politics."

Vance was the headliner, having secured a controversial endorsement over other America first candidates in a hotly contest Ohio Senate primary race, including candidates who had previously worked with the Trump campaign and the Trump administration. Vance was once a vocal Trump critic.

"Thanks to the president for everything – for endorsing me," Vance said Tuesday at his victory rally, live on Newsmax's "Prime News." "And I've got to say, a lot of the fake news media out there — and there are some good ones in the back there; there's some bad ones too, let's be honest — but they wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump's America first agenda.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it ain't the death of the America first agenda."

The 55-0 record hailed by the Examiner's Bedard on Wednesday includes five candidates who merely forced a runoff election.

"We count runoffs as a win too — they didn't lose," a Trump adviser told Bedard.

The next test for the Trump endorsement is former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is running to unseat incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. It is also a rehash of the events of the Jan. 5, 2001, Senate runoffs and the post-election challenges to the Electoral College votes in Georgia amid allegations of voter and election fraud.

The Kemp-Perdue primary ends May 24.