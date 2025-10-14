Trump Warns Argentina: Back Milei or Lose US Funds

In a rare presidential endorsement in a foreign election, President Donald Trump has thrown his political cachet into the reelection campaign of Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday night.

"Great meeting today with Javier Milei!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is doing the right things for his Country. I hope the people of Argentina understand how good a job he is doing, and will support his work during the upcoming Midterms, so we can continue to help him achieve Argentina's incredible potential.

"Javier Milei has my Complete and Total Endorsement — He will not let you down. MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump said at the White House on Tuesday he would endorse Milei for reelection and previously had already indicated during the U.N. General Assembly in September he was endorsing Milei, when he handed the Argentine leader a print-out of a Truth Social post with his endorsement.

Trump threatened to pull assistance for Argentina — led by a political kindred spirit whose philosophy aligns with that of the Republican administration — if the nation's internal politics don't go the U.S.' way in its upcoming elections.

The comments came during a meeting with Milei, whose country is set to hold midterm elections for its legislative body later this month.

U.S. presidents typically do not weigh in on the candidates in other countries' democratic elections.

Referring to an opponent that was "extremely far-left" who encompassed a "philosophy that got Argentina into this problem in the first place," Trump warned the U.S. wouldn't "waste our time" with largesse toward Buenos Aires if Milei does not prevail.

In addition to the midterms that will be a referendum on his policies, Milei himself is up for reelection in 2027.

"If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina," Trump said from the Cabinet Room as he prepared to eat lunch with Milei.

Trump stressed that the $20 billion in assistance to Argentina, which administration officials strenuously deny is a bailout, was about helping "our neighbors."

The aid, he added, is "just helping a great philosophy take over a great country."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added the administration believed Milei's coalition in the upcoming midterms would "do quite well and continue his reform agenda."

As he opened his lunch with Milei, Trump noted the Argentine president, who is an economist by trade, is "MAGA all the way."