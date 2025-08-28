Police: No Active Threat at Emporia State After Shooter Report

Emporia, Kansas, police said no active threat has been identified at Emporia State University after reports of an active shooter at Newman Regional Health, WIBW reported.

Police told the outlet that officers searched the premises and it appears to have been an alarm only.

Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, reported an active shooting and advised anyone near the area of Newman Regional Health to "run, hide, fight."

The university posted an alert to X at 4:40 p.m. local time.

The university also posted an emergency alert to its website.

"RUN: If you can get out, do so. Quickly and cautiously evacuate in a direction away from the shooter. Leave your belongings. Help others escape, if possible. Don't stop until you've reached a safe location. Call 911 when you are safe.

"HIDE: If you can't get out safely, find a place to hide. Hide in an area out of the shooter's view. Choose a place with thicker walls. Lock and barricade the door. Silence your cell phone and remain quiet. Prepare a defense plan. Await law enforcement.

"FIGHT: If your life is in danger, fight. Fight as a last resort, and only when your life is in danger. Use available objects as improvised weapons. Use teamwork and surprise. A coordinated ambush can incapacitate an attacker. Commit to actions, your life depends on it.

WIBW reported Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens saying police responded to a call at the hospital, telling the station that no one at the scene had heard anything. Owens told WIBW that police were clearing the building.