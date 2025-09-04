Employee Health Insurance Premiums Jump 6% Next Year

Americans with employer-based health insurance are likely to see monthly premiums rise 6% to 7% in 2026, due to higher prices for specialty drugs and increasing use of medical services, according to a survey by consulting firm Mercer.

The cost of health plans for employers will increase 6.5% next year, even once benefit design changes are implemented. For employers that do not make changes, Mercer projected health plan cost will increase 9%.

Over half of U.S. employers aim to cut back on health plan spending next year due to the increase, said Sunit Patel, chief actuary at Mercer. Patel cited higher prices of treatments for weight loss and cancer and increased use of medical services including behavioral health.

“The rise of virtual healthcare – and growing consumer acceptance of it, particularly in behavioral health – is also affecting utilization patterns because it removes geographic barriers to care and can be a more convenient option for patients,” said Patel.

Managing higher-cost claims and assessing the value of healthcare programs were the two most common priorities companies identified, according to Mercer's report. Two-thirds of employers with over 500 employees said they aimed to make behavioral health more accessible.

Contributing to higher healthcare costs, Patel added, were general economic inflation, higher wages paid to healthcare professionals and an increased supply of non-physician providers.

Some 59% of employers surveyed by Mercer said they would try harder to cut costs, up from 48% in 2025. Changes would range from raising employees' share of costs to investing in programs aimed at helping members better manage expensive conditions.

Some measures could lead to increased out-of-pocket costs for members, such as higher deductibles, or the amount members must spend before they can leverage their health insurance, said Beth Umland a director of research at Mercer.

Mercer's report is based on a survey of 1,700 U.S. employers between June 11 and Aug.12.