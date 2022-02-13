Eminem Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rapper Eminem took a knee Sunday at Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show in Inglewood, California, echoing protests launched by Colin Kaepernick against racial injustice, despite the National Football League denying his request to do so.

Eminem’s gesture came after he performed "Lose Yourself" midway through America’s most-watched television event.

At least two players with the Los Angeles Rams – Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott – could be seen kneeling during the national anthem before the game.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, in 2016 led a series of protests meant to highlight the injustice of police brutality against Black Americans by kneeling during games as the national anthem played.

Other NFL players followed his example, drawing rebuke from then-President Donald Trump.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Sunday said the NFL was aware that Eminem was going to kneel because officials "watched it during rehearsals this week."