Emily's List Targets Over 20 House Republicans in 2024

Emily's List, an organization that acts to support female candidates who support abortion rights, plans on targeting almost two dozen House Republicans for defeat in next year's elections.

Punchbowl News reported this week that the group plans on campaigning heavily on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and will target "extremist anti-choice House Republicans," according to a press release obtained by the news outlet.

The release is an announcement that the group is placing Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., "On Notice," saying he "joins 22 other extremist anti-choice House Republicans as some of Emily's List's top targets to defeat in the 2024 election cycle."

Emily's List President Laphonza Butler said in a statement: "Rep. Juan Ciscomani is vastly out of touch with Arizonans and with most Americans. Most Arizonans opposed overturning Roe v. Wade, but Ciscomani 'applauded' it, and he supported Arizona's extreme abortion ban that contained no exceptions for rape or incest and that could even result in doctors being prosecuted.

"Ciscomani has consistently caved to Republican extremism and acted against his constituents' best interest in office, and his time is up."

The release notes that the organization raised $850 million in support of its work "to elect Democratic pro-choice women up and down the ballot and across the country."

Emily's List did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill on the press release.