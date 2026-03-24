Democrat Flips Florida Seat Covering Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A Democrat won a special election Tuesday in a Florida House district that includes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, flipping a seat held by a Republican since 2022.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Emily Gregory, 40, a business owner and military spouse running for office for the first time.

With more than 95% of the votes counted, Gregory led Republican Jon Maples 51.2% to 48.8%, a margin of 797 votes.

Maples, a former Lake Clarke Shores City Councilmember, was endorsed by Trump in January.

The narrow victory came despite the district's recent Republican tilt: GOP incumbent Mike Caruso won reelection by 19 percentage points in 2024, and Trump carried the area by about 9 points that year, according to Florida's Voice.

The contest to replace Caruso drew national attention as one of three legislative special elections in Florida.

Caruso resigned in August after his appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis as Palm Beach County Circuit Court clerk and county comptroller.

Republicans had poured significant resources into holding the seat, which stretches along the coast through Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Juno Beach, Hypoluxo, and other communities, including Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Gregory's victory means Democrats now hold the state House seat in the district, which is also represented by a Democrat in the state Senate.

Republicans, however, maintain supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

Democrats also hold the U.S. House seat for Florida's 22nd Congressional District, which includes West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach.

Rep. Lois Frankel has held the seat since 2013.

Gregory told CNN after the polls closed that Trump was not part of her campaign, saying she focused on Maples, 43, and "issues that matter most to Florida families."

"Everyone is feeling that affordability crisis and the last thing that Florida families needed when they're struggling is $4 gas," Gregory said.

She added that she would welcome the chance to speak to Trump.

"I would be happy to have a conversation.

"And you know, all 180,000 residents of District 87 are my priority if I'm so lucky to serve," Gregory said. "I will serve them all with equal weight."

The other two special elections in Florida on Tuesday involved state Senate District 14 and state House District 51.

In the Senate race, Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called it for Democrat Brian Nathan over Republican Josie Tomkow, 50.2% to 49.8%, a margin of 408 votes, with more than 95% of votes counted.

The House race was called for Republican Hillary Holley over Democrat Edwin Perez, 54.2% to 45.8%, with more than 95% of votes counted.

The Senate District 14 encompasses parts of Tampa and nearby areas.

Republican Sen. Jay Collins resigned in August after being appointed lieutenant governor.

House District 51 bisects Interstate 4 and sits about halfway between Tampa and Orlando in the central part of the state.

Tomkow previously held the seat before resigning to run for state Senate.