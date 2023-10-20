×
Tags: emerson | poll | trump | desantis | gop | race

Emerson Poll: Trump Holds Massive 51-Point Lead Over DeSantis

Friday, 20 October 2023 09:35 PM EDT

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump has opened up a 51-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the latest Emerson poll.

Trump holds support of 59% to just 8% backing DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, according to the survey. Only 4% say they back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, with 3% saying they support Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

There were big swings below Trump from last month's survey. Support for DeSantis decreased from 12% to 8%. Meanwhile, Haley spiked 5 points, going from 3% to 8%. Ramaswamy also saw a 4-point drop, from 7% last month to 3%.

The poll surveyed 1,578 registered voters from Oct. 16-17 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 points.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
