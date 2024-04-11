×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: emerson poll | florida | donald trump | rick scott

Emerson Poll: Trump, Sen. Scott Poised for Florida Wins

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 11:13 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are poised to beat their Democrat opponents in Florida, a new state survey of voters showed.

The Emerson College polling released Thursday found that in the White House race, 51% support Trump, 38% support President Joe Biden, and 11% are undecided. 

"With the candidate undecided voters lean toward allocated, Trump's overall support increases to 56%, and Biden to 44%," the polling memo noted.

Trump carried Florida in 2016 and 2020.

The survey also found that in a hypothetical Senate matchup between Scott and Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 45% support Scott and 38% back Mucarsel-Powell, with 17%  undecided.

The survey of 1,000 Florida voters had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The poll also revealed that:

  • 32% of Biden voters back him because of opposition to Trump, compared with 24% who are enthusiastic about the incumbent; 19% are driven by a particular issue and 14% by party loyalty.
  • 31% of Trump voters are driven by issues, 28% by Trump enthusiasm, 16% by opposition to Biden, and 14% by party identification.

Florida Politics reported that Trump's lead suggests Democrats' efforts to expand the map in the state haven't budged voters — a worrying sign for Mucarsel-Powell, who's running closer to Scott than Biden is to Trump, but is still behind.

Florida Politics noted that Mucarsel-Powell and the Florida Democratic Party are spotlighting the issue of abortion against Scott amid a looming ban on termination of pregnancies after the sixth week of gestation  — and an amendment that would roll back abortion restrictions signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are poised to beat their Democrat opponents in Florida, a new state survey of voters showed.
emerson poll, florida, donald trump, rick scott
264
2024-13-11
Thursday, 11 April 2024 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved