Emerson Poll: Trump, Sen. Scott Poised for Florida Wins

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are poised to beat their Democrat opponents in Florida, a new state survey of voters showed.

The Emerson College polling released Thursday found that in the White House race, 51% support Trump, 38% support President Joe Biden, and 11% are undecided.

"With the candidate undecided voters lean toward allocated, Trump's overall support increases to 56%, and Biden to 44%," the polling memo noted.

Trump carried Florida in 2016 and 2020.

The survey also found that in a hypothetical Senate matchup between Scott and Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 45% support Scott and 38% back Mucarsel-Powell, with 17% undecided.

The survey of 1,000 Florida voters had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The poll also revealed that:

32% of Biden voters back him because of opposition to Trump, compared with 24% who are enthusiastic about the incumbent; 19% are driven by a particular issue and 14% by party loyalty.

31% of Trump voters are driven by issues, 28% by Trump enthusiasm, 16% by opposition to Biden, and 14% by party identification.

Florida Politics reported that Trump's lead suggests Democrats' efforts to expand the map in the state haven't budged voters — a worrying sign for Mucarsel-Powell, who's running closer to Scott than Biden is to Trump, but is still behind.

Florida Politics noted that Mucarsel-Powell and the Florida Democratic Party are spotlighting the issue of abortion against Scott amid a looming ban on termination of pregnancies after the sixth week of gestation — and an amendment that would roll back abortion restrictions signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.