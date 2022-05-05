Emerson Poll: Trump-Endorsed Laxalt, Lombardo Lead Nevada Primaries

As former President Donald Trump boasts a 55-0 record with his '22 primary endorsements to date, a pair of Trump-backed candidates are leading the Nevada GOP Senate and gubernatorial primaries in the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll.

The poll also found a majority of Republican primary voters (54%) say Trump's endorsement makes it more likely they will vote for a candidate, while 37% say it makes no difference, and just 9% say it makes them less likely.

For the Senate primary results:

Adam Laxalt 50%.

Sam Brown 27%.

Sharelle Mendenhall 4%.

Someone else 4%.

Among the 15% undecided in the race, Laxalt extends his support to 56% when asked how they will lean. Brown loses ground by 2 points among those undecided leaners with 31% support.

"Laxalt has been endorsed by Trump, and he holds 63% support among those who say his endorsement makes them more likely to vote for a candidate, whereas he trails Brown among those who say the former president's endorsement makes them less likely to support a candidate, 28% to 18%, and with voters who say the endorsement makes no difference, 41% to 39%," according to Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball.

The gubernatorial race is closer, but Nevada GOP primary voters still side heavily with Trump's pick:

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo 33%.

Attorney Joey Gilbert 14%.

Former Sen. Dean Heller, 11%.

No other candidate was in double digits and there remains 25% of voters still undecided.

When those undecided voters were asked on which way they are leaning, Lombardo's support jumped to 39%, a gain of 6 points, while Gilbert gained just 2 points (16%) and Heller gained 5 points (16%).

Notably, Nevada has become a key battleground state and one of the locations of Trump's allegations of election fraud. Despite media's discrediting the allegations, Nevada GOP primary voters are overwhelming supportive in how much Trump keeps harping on the ills of the 2020 presidential election integrity.

Just 33% of Nevada GOP voters say Trump spends too much time talking about the 2020 elections, while a majority (56%) says he spends the right amount of time on it. There are even 11% who say he does not talk about 2020 election issues enough, according to the poll.

On the most important issue facing Nevada:

Economy 45%.

Immigration 20%.

Education 12%.

Crime 8%.

Healthcare 4%.

Emerson College Polling conducted the poll for The Hill from April 30- May 2 among 1,000 somewhat and very likely Nevada GOP primary voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.