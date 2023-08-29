×
Tags: emerson college poll | cornel west | joe biden | donald trump

Emerson Poll: Trump Overtakes Biden; West Run Hurts Dems

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 05:11 PM EDT

An Emerson College poll released Monday shows that former President Donald Trump increased his lead to 2 percentage points over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup of 2024 presidential candidates.

The poll showed Trump with a lead of 46% to 44% over Biden after last week’s poll showed them tied. The poll also shows that with Green Party candidate Cornel West on the ballot, Trump’s lead is 44%-39%, with 4% supporting West and 13% undecided.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

"Despite losing ground in the Republican Primary, support for Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup against Joe Biden increased two points since last week's poll," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. "Cornel West continues to draw support from 7% of independents, 8% from Black voters, and 7% from Hispanics, key demographics that drove Biden's 2020 victory."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
