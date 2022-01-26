Elton John Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Dallas Shows

Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to postpone concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Representatives for the venue made the announcement, explaining that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which was delayed last year as John underwent hip surgery, would not run this Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19," the venue said in a statement, according to CNN.

"Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."

John first revealed his official retirement from touring in 2018 during an interview with CNN.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands. I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye," he said upon announcement of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

John explained that his priorities had changed after he and his husband, David Furnish, had children, which is why he wanted to bid farewell to life on the road.

"We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I'm going to miss too much of this," he said, adding that he decided that this would be his last tour back in 2015. "I can't go on forever."

The music icon doubled down on his intention to retire from performing in October last year during an interview with "Today."

"I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over]," he said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family."

