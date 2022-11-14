×
Elon Musk Boots Twitter Employee After Showy Spectacle on the Platform

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 07:09 PM EST

On Monday, Twitter CEO "Bird Chief" Elon Musk axed an employee who wasn't exactly on board with the new owner.

Here's a general timeline of events:

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that Twitter is "super slow in many countries."

Musk then tweeted, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing>1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a homie timeline!"

Twitter engineer Eric Frohnhoefer responded by retweeting it and adding, "I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong," referring to Musk’s tweet.

Another user replied, "I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one-up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev."

Frohnhoefer then responded with, "Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email."

Another user tagged Musk and wrote Monday, "with this kind of attitude, you probably don't want this guy on your team."

Musk then replied, "He’s fired."

Frohnhoefer retweeted Musk’s reply, adding a saluting face emoji.

In the weeks following his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk has faced considerable backlash for his efforts to improve the "virtual town square." 

Musk is still working on the ins and outs of the new Twitter Blue program, which would allow users to gain blue-check verification, and priority replies, among other things.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Twitter CEO Elon Musk axed an employee this weekend who openly questioned the billionaire owner's tweets about the social platform being slow in other countries, due to 1,000 "poorly batched RPCs," or remote methodology call.
