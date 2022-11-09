Musk: 'Borderline Illegal' to Support GOP in San Francisco

Responding to some Twitter users about the midterm elections on Tuesday, new Twitter owner Elon Musk joked that it's "borderline illegal" to support Republicans in San Francisco.

Ahead of the midterms, Musk urged his followers to vote for GOP candidates to "curb the worst excesses" of the Democrats. He stayed fairly quiet on Election Day, however, posting only a few comments in response to Twitter users that seem to add to his relatively recent conservative leanings.

Reacting to a chart showing tech firm donations to political candidates in the 2018 midterms posted by Monitoring Bias, Musk said, "It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco!

"Even admitting you know some is pretty bad," he added.

Whole Mars Catalog sarcastically took Musk to task for not telling people to "vote for the party that hates your guts," to which Musk simply flashed the peace sign emoji.

The New York Times posted a guide to "soothe election stress" Tuesday night, which included a tip to "breathe like a baby." Twitter user Mike Solana ridiculed the guide with a laughing crying emoji, to which Musk replied, "When reality is indistinguishable from satire."

On Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO told "independent-minded voters" that "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!" he tweeted.

A recent convert to the Republican Party, Musk said he cast his first-ever ballot for a Republican when he voted for Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, in a special election over the summer.

In August, he put out a tweet ostensibly to clear up any confusion about his political proclivities.

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!" he said at the time.