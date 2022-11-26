Musk: Will Make Own Phone If Twitter Kicked Off Apple

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, would make his own smartphone should Apple or Google ban Twitter from their app stores.

"If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone," podcast host Liz Wheeler tweeted. "Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?

"Would you switch to a tELONphone? Vote yes or no with your best pun for a name below," Wheeler added, along with a poll where "yes" is leading with a slim majority of 51%.

"I certainly hope it does not come to that," Musk tweeted in reply, "but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."