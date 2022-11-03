Elon Musk Begins Mass Layoffs at Twitter After Purchase

Billionaire Elon Musk is preparing to cut Twitter's 7,500-strong workforce down in a total overhaul of the company after his purchase was finalized in late October.

The Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and now Twitter CEO revealed the plans in a recent email sent to company workers, which overviewed how they can check the status of their employment, The Washington Post reported.

"Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," Musk stated. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the email continued. "We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process."

People familiar with the matter told The Post that Musk plans to slash around half of Twitter's total workforce, mainly in the sales, trust and safety, marketing, product, engineering and legal teams.

Key figures like CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and general counsel Sean Edgett have already been reportedly let go, according to ABC's KGO-TV 7.

The downsizing comes after Musk closed the $44 billion deal amid a litany of legal battles regarding the proliferation of bots on the site and the company's alleged dishonesty to advertisers about it.