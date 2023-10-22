Elon Musk Responds to Newsmax: NewsGuard 'Not Cool Pushing Political Agenda'

Elon Musk Sunday responded to a Newsmax article concerning his objections to left-wing media fact-checker NewsGuard, agreeing that it is "not cool" for it to push a "political agenda" with its ratings.

"Yeah, it’s not cool. Pushing a political agenda in the name of “guarding” the public," Musk posted on his social media site X, formerly Twitter, in a response to Newsmax's article, published Thursday after he called NewsGuard a "scam" and said it should be "disbanded immediately."

Musk's posts objecting to NewsGuard came after Foundation for Freedom Online Executive Director Mike Benz, said on X that NewsGuard, led by adviser and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, has worked with the European Union on a disinformation code that would prompt governments to bankrupt alternative news sites.

In another post, Musk called for NewsGuard to be "disbanded immediately." Tim Pool, the CEO of Timcast News, said NewsGuard issued his platform a "strike" after it "ran 5 stories out of nearly 5,000 that quoted [Donald] Trump."

Earlier this year, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy called out NewsGuard and the Global Disinformation Index for pushing to silence conservative voices. Further, former Ambassador Ric Grenell commented, "This is how regimes control the narrative."

"This is how they control the media, and what's happening right now with NewsGuard is that they are absolutely a far-left organization taking taxpayer dollars and finding ways to manipulate the rating system and control Big Tech and all of the other tools of the media," Grenell said in a Newsmax interview.