Tags: ElonMusk | Democrats | Republicans | ThirdParty

Elon Musk Wants 'More Moderate' Third Party

elon musk arrives at an event in berlin in 2020
Elon Musk (Britta Pedersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 19 May 2022 03:09 PM

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that he could no longer vote for Democrats and will support Republicans in upcoming elections, though he would prefer a “more moderate” third-party alternative.

“A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal,” Musk tweeted.

“This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic,” he added. “Generally, the party with less power (currently Republicans at national level) moves more toward center to win moderate votes, so control of House/Senate/President goes back & forth over time.”

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted: “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

He previously said that “political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 19 May 2022 03:09 PM
