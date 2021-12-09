Elon Musk Pans Charging Station Credits, 'BBB': 'No Need for It; Delete!'

Despite his Tesla automaker potentially benefiting from electric vehicle tax credits, billionaire Elon Musk is panning President Joe Biden's ''Build Back Better'' social-spending bill as unnecessary and damaging.

''We don't need the $7,500 tax credit,'' Musk told a shocked Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit interviewer. ''Honestly, I would just can this whole bill. Don't pass it, that's my recommendation.''

She proceeded to ask Musk about the support for the charging network, and Musk rejected that, too.

''Unnecessary,'' Musk interrupted. ''Do we need support for gas stations? No, we don't. So there's no need for support for a charging network. I would delete it. Delete.''

Musk, who moved Tesla from California to Texas for its more business-friendly policies, said the government should end all subsidies, effectively promoting free-market capitalism as one of the world's leading innovators and entrepreneurs.

Musk also took to Twitter on Wednesday to further blast Democrats' social-spending plan, saying it would explode the national debt by 24%.

''If 'temporary' provisions in the Build Back Better Act become permanent, US national debt will increase by 24%!'' he tweeted.

Musk also blasted the bill — which originated in the Senate Budget Committee with Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., an avowed democratic socialist — for ''accounting trickery.''

''There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public,'' Musk wrote in a subsequent tweet, adding a final shot at big-government policies: ''Nothing is more permanent than a 'temporary' government program.''