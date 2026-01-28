GOP Cheers Musk's Midterm Involvement

Tech mogul Elon Musk is ready to use his financial might and large megaphone to help Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections.

Musk, who six months ago had a falling out with President Donald Trump, recently made a $10 million donation to support Republican Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris.

The GOP is hopeful he will help them maintain their majorities in both houses of Congress, Politico reported.

Musk donated $10 million to a Republican super PAC aimed at preserving the House and Senate majorities.

The tech CEO has reconciled with Trump and has used his bully pulpit on X, which he owns, to call on Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, which would prevent noncitizens from voting and restrict mail-in voting.

"America is toast if the radical left wins," Musk wrote on X this month.

"They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore," Musk said.

While the bill has broad Republican support, all Democrats are opposed and it would be unable to overcome the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster.

"We’ve got a lot of interest in it, and I’m supportive of it," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said to Politico.

While Republicans are happy to have Musk back on board, many remember his steep opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill Act that nearly imperiled its chances of passing, Politico reported.

"He’s a big voice," said Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, who told Politico that Musk was "really antagonistic" about the Republican mega-bill.

"If he’s willing to be accurate, yeah, then I totally want him on board," Moore added.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said with Republicans expected to lose seats in the midterms based on historical trends, he would embrace Musk’s assistance.

"We’ll take any and all help possible to reverse that trend in history, because I think it’s important for the Republican Party," Gimenez said.

While some Republicans praised his work on the Department of Government Efficiency and said they would welcome him on the campaign trail, those in swing state districts seemed hesitant about the idea.

"I’m not really sure; I’m impartial," Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Jr., R-Pa. said to Politico.

"We look at whoever’s going to be supportive of what we’re trying to do for northeastern Pennsylvania, and if their mission aligns with our mission, then we’re going to embrace it," Bresnahan added.