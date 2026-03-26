WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: elon musk | x | lawsuit | ad | boycott

Musk's X Lawsuit Over Ad Boycott Dismissed

Thursday, 26 March 2026 12:16 PM EDT

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed X Corp's antitrust lawsuit that accused the World Federation of Advertisers and major companies including Mars, CVS Health and Colgate-Palmolive of illegally boycotting billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s social media company.

U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle in the federal court in Dallas said X failed to show it had suffered any harm under federal antitrust laws.

X Corp's lawsuit, filed in 2024, said the advertisers, acting through a World Federation of Advertisers initiative called Global Alliance for Responsible Media, collectively withheld “billions of dollars in advertising revenue” from X, previously known as Twitter.

X and the World Federation of Advertisers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit claimed the advertisers acted against their own economic self-interests in a conspiracy against the platform that violated U.S. antitrust law.

CVS and the other defendants had denied any wrongdoing and urged Boyle to dismiss the lawsuit. They argued X failed to show they acted in unison rather than making individual business decisions about when and where to spend ad dollars.

The companies in a court filing in the lawsuit said advertisers independently chose rival platforms due to concerns about X's commitment to brand safety following Musk's 2022 takeover, during which he fired employees they said had kept the site "welcoming to users and accommodating to family-friendly brands."

Boyle wrote in her order that "the very nature of the alleged conspiracy does not state an antitrust claim, and the court therefore has no qualm dismissing with prejudice."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed X Corp's antitrust lawsuit that accused the World Federation of Advertisers and major companies including Mars, CVS Health and Colgate-Palmolive of illegally boycotting billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's social media company.U.S....
elon musk, x, lawsuit, ad, boycott
251
2026-16-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved