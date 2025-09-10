Musk Says US Government 'Unfixable'

Billionaire Elon Musk said his brief time working in Washington, D.C., taught him one thing: "The government is basically unfixable."

"It's good to have talented people in the administration, but at the end of the day, if you look at our national debt, which is insanely high, the interest payments exceed the war department budget and they keep rising, so if AI robots don't solve our national debt we're toast," Musk said during a virtual appearance at the All-In Summit.

Until May, Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump-era initiative formed this year to modernize government operations, streamline IT systems and cut costs.

Officials from DOGE, which is still active despite Musk's exit, claim to have achieved billions in savings.

The project and Musk's involvement drew criticism and multiple lawsuits. Soon after he left, Musk criticized Trump's sweeping legislative package, calling it a "disgusting abomination" due to its high cost and sweeping subsidies. Musk later issued a public apology.