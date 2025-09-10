WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | us | government | doge | unfixable

Musk Says US Government 'Unfixable'

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 01:11 PM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk said his brief time working in Washington, D.C., taught him one thing: "The government is basically unfixable."

"It's good to have talented people in the administration, but at the end of the day, if you look at our national debt, which is insanely high, the interest payments exceed the war department budget and they keep rising, so if AI robots don't solve our national debt we're toast," Musk said during a virtual appearance at the All-In Summit.

Until May, Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump-era initiative formed this year to modernize government operations, streamline IT systems and cut costs.

Officials from DOGE, which is still active despite Musk's exit, claim to have achieved billions in savings.

The project and Musk's involvement drew criticism and multiple lawsuits. Soon after he left, Musk criticized Trump's sweeping legislative package, calling it a "disgusting abomination" due to its high cost and sweeping subsidies. Musk later issued a public apology.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


