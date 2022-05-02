Elon Musk Mocks Wall Street Journal 'Shadow Crew' Claim

Brought to you by the billionaire seeking to root out Twitter "shadow banning" of political views, Elon Musk is now hyping the "shadow crew," mocking a report by The Wall Street Journal.

"My Shadrow Crew [sic] is sickkk!" Musk tweeted Sunday night, mocking a Journal report a "shadow crew" of billionaires egged him on to buy Twitter. "Also, who are they again?"

Musk even teased a potential revenue stream of merchandise off the allegations.

"Sell Shadow Crew merch to buy Twitter?" Musk mocked.

Musk's tweets were in response to a Journal report headlined "The Shadow Crew Who Encouraged Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover," which read below: "Behind the scenes, fellow billionaires and internet provocateurs bent Tesla CEO's ear; Jack Dorsey's role."

Musk, who has been derided by Democrats for his appearance of siding with Republicans in buying Twitter to support free speech and stop liberal bias, posted a diagram showing the right and himself — and left of center — not moving as the left moved further away. The far-left stick figure, labeled "woke 'progressive'" is quoted shouting "bigot!"

The Journal report claimed a "a close-knit group of libertarian-leaning activists and businessmen" pushed Musk to buy Twitter, who is friends with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"This group includes the so-called PayPal mafia — former executives at the online payments company who include Mr. Musk, the investor Peter Thiel and entrepreneur David Sacks — as well as ancillary figures like the venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, an early Tesla investor who once served on the auto maker's board; and Mr. Musk's brother, Kimbal, a Tesla board member, according to people familiar with the matter," according to the Journal's Rob Copeland.

With former President Donald Trump, Musk has become the left's new despised tweeter-in-chief. Trump has sworn he will not return to Twitter, as he has begun posting on his own social media platform Truth Social last week.