Tags: elon musk | twitter | wall street journal | shadow

Elon Musk Mocks Wall Street Journal 'Shadow Crew' Claim

Elon Musk
Elon Musk. (Getty Images)

Monday, 02 May 2022 01:45 PM

Brought to you by the billionaire seeking to root out Twitter "shadow banning" of political views, Elon Musk is now hyping the "shadow crew," mocking a report by The Wall Street Journal.

"My Shadrow Crew [sic] is sickkk!" Musk tweeted Sunday night, mocking a Journal report a "shadow crew" of billionaires egged him on to buy Twitter. "Also, who are they again?"

Musk even teased a potential revenue stream of merchandise off the allegations.

"Sell Shadow Crew merch to buy Twitter?" Musk mocked.

Musk's tweets were in response to a Journal report headlined "The Shadow Crew Who Encouraged Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover," which read below: "Behind the scenes, fellow billionaires and internet provocateurs bent Tesla CEO's ear; Jack Dorsey's role."

Musk, who has been derided by Democrats for his appearance of siding with Republicans in buying Twitter to support free speech and stop liberal bias, posted a diagram showing the right and himself — and left of center — not moving as the left moved further away. The far-left stick figure, labeled "woke 'progressive'" is quoted shouting "bigot!"

The Journal report claimed a "a close-knit group of libertarian-leaning activists and businessmen" pushed Musk to buy Twitter, who is friends with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"This group includes the so-called PayPal mafia — former executives at the online payments company who include Mr. Musk, the investor Peter Thiel and entrepreneur David Sacks — as well as ancillary figures like the venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, an early Tesla investor who once served on the auto maker's board; and Mr. Musk's brother, Kimbal, a Tesla board member, according to people familiar with the matter," according to the Journal's Rob Copeland.

With former President Donald Trump, Musk has become the left's new despised tweeter-in-chief. Trump has sworn he will not return to Twitter, as he has begun posting on his own social media platform Truth Social last week.

Monday, 02 May 2022 01:45 PM
