Musk: 'Few More Weeks' Before Twitter Restores Banned Users

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said the platform won't allow anyone who was removed from the service to return for at "least a few more weeks" until there is a "clear process" to let them back in, and that he's spoken to "civil society leaders" about plans concerning content on the site.

"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," Musk posted early Wednesday.

Musk also said, in a separate tweet, that he spoke with "civil society leaders" about how Twitter "will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies."

He tweeted that those people included Anti-Defamation League (ADL) National Director and CEO Joel Greenblatt; ADL Vice President Yael Eisenstat; Color of Change President Rashad Robinson; Free Press co-CEO Jessica Gonzalez; Asian American Foundation CEO Norman Chen, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; George W. Bush Presidential Center CEO Ken Hersch; and League of United Latin American Citizens CEO Sindy Benavides.

Musk spoke more Wednesday about the formation of a content moderation council that he first announced last week, tweeting Wednesday that "Twitter's content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence."

He has described himself as being in favor of absolute free speech, which has sparked concerns that Twitter will loosen its content moderation practices while allowing people like de-platformed former President Donald Trump to return to the social media site after he finalized its purchase, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Musk's comments were made while responding to a post from Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, who had said that "we're staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms."

The Wall Street Journal also reported, quoting sources said to be familiar with the situation, that two large advertising companies have recommended that their clients hold off on ad buys on Twitter for the time being out of concerns about its ability to monitor content.

Musk has said he'd welcome back Trump, who was suspended indefinitely after the incidents at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but also has said that Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences" but still must be "warm and welcoming to all."

He joked Monday that "if I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"

Meanwhile, Musk says he wants the platform to rely less on digital advertising and instead raise money through selling subscriptions. Digital ads make up almost 90% of the company's total revenue.

He has also been floating charging fees to participate in the company's user verification, "blue check" process that places a check mark on the pages held by "notable" members, drawing fire from best-selling author Stephen King, who said that the site should be paying him for participating, and if the plan goes through, he will be "gone like Enron."