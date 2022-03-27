Musk Considers Making a "Free Speech" Prioritized Social Media Platform

Space X CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said he was giving serious thoughts to creating a new social media platform.

Musk was responding to a question from someone on Twitter after he posted a poll with the question: given that "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy ... do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

Results for the poll came in at a resounding "no," with 70.4% of respondents indicating that Twitter does not adhere to the principle mentioned above. Conversely, 29.6% of respondents replied "yes."

In total, the poll received 2,035,924 votes.

When asked if he would consider building a social media platform, Musk replied with, "am giving serious thought to this."