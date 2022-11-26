×
Tags: elon musk | twitter | smartphone | apple | google | app stores

Musk: Will Make Own Phone If Twitter Kicked Off Apple

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

Saturday, 26 November 2022 02:25 PM EST

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, would make his own smartphone should Apple or Google ban Twitter from their app stores.

"If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone," podcast host Liz Wheeler tweeted. "Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?

"Would you switch to a tELONphone? Vote yes or no with your best pun for a name below," Wheeler added, along with a poll where "yes" is leading with a slim majority of 51%.

"I certainly hope it does not come to that," Musk tweeted in reply, "but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 26 November 2022 02:25 PM
