Tags: elon musk | twitter | science | covid 19

Elon Musk: Twitter to 'Follow the Science'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 29 December 2022 11:17 AM EST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said this week that the social media platform has a new policy on science that "includes reasoned questioning."

Musk tweeted on Wednesday: "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science."

He later added, in response to a comment that mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, that "Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."

Musk previously ended Twitter's enforcement of its COVID-19 misinformation policy in November.

The billionaire previously claimed Twitter "actively suppressed" doctors and researchers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 29 December 2022 11:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

