Elon Musk Tweets Meme to Ridicule Twitter's Plans to Sue Him

Elon Musk late Sunday night posted a meme on Twitter of himself laughing at the company's plans to sue him and force him to finish out his $44 billion corporate takeover.

In the meme, the billionaire founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla CEO is shown laughing in three different images, along with captions that eventually point out that if Twitter sues him, it will be forced to disclose information about the specific number of fake or automated accounts on the social media platform, reports Bloomberg.

"They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court," the captions on Musk's meme said.

In April, Musk and Twitter agreed on the takeover bid, for $54.20 per share after he bought out a significant share of stock. But on Friday, Twitter's shares were trading at $36.81 after Musk terminated the deal on claims that Twitter had failed to provide the information about the fake accounts.

But Twitter is fighting back and plans to sue Musk to make him follow through on the deal.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor tweeted Friday after Musk's announcement.

Sunday, people familiar with the looming lawsuit said Twitter has hired the firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP in its preparations to sue Musk and to force him to finish the acquisition of the company.

The sources also said Twitter plans to file its lawsuit as early as this week in Delaware.

Twitter's new law firm was one of the legal advisers when Musk planned to take Tesla private in 2018. At that time, he tweeted that " funding was secured" for his $72 billion plan, but he did not move forward with that offer, resulting in $20 million fines each for Musk and Tesla.