Jason Miller to Newsmax: Musk Needs Hook to Monetize 'Boring' Twitter

Jason Miller, CEO of the social media platform GETTR, sees Elon Musk as a reluctant owner of Twitter — and not someone who has absolute faith in his $44 billion investment definitively paying off down the line.

"I think [Twitter's new leadership] has a number of challenges in front of them. First and foremost, if we weren't talking about Elon Musk taking over [as owner and CEO], we'd be talking about Twitter missing the mark on their financials this quarter — like many Big Tech companies," Miller told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"The fact is, Twitter has failed to innovate over the last [few] years," says Miller, while personally opining the platform is a "boring product."

According to January 2022 data from Statista.com, Twitter ranks as the world's 15th biggest social media platform — trailing the likes of Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

But Twitter also lagged behind Telegram, Pinterest, and Reddit — three platforms which presumably carry considerably less debt than Twitter.

Adding to the logistical challenges of innovating Twitter, Miller doesn't genuinely "believe" that Musk — likely after reviewing the results of the pre-purchase company audit — truly wanted the Twitter deal to go through.

And now, Musk bears the look of a reluctant hero to the outside world, says Miller, now that he fully understands many of Twitter's systemic problems.

Musk "spent the entire summer bashing the platform," added Miller. And the previous administration often "used political discrimination to pick winners and losers" to promote on the platform.

To underscore his point about Musk, Miller made a wartime analogy of the Russians hypothetically wanting to build a "really nice golf course" in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"Well guess what, you should have thought of that before you bombed the place," said Miller, finishing his Musk analogy.

As for Twitter's future, Miller remains skeptical of Musk's ambitious projections for the company — in terms of monetizing the product.

"There's a reason why Musk said they'd need to quadruple the amount of daily active users on the platform [to make money]. ... It's not on a sustainable path at this point," says Miller. "People have moved on [from Twitter]. They've already decided if they need Twitter in their lives."

Miller, the former communications director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, doesn't believe his former boss would be a difference-maker with Twitter, in terms of recapturing the product's buzz from a half-decade ago.

Plus, Miller reasons that Trump already has his own social media platform for quick reactions — via Truth Social.

"When it comes to Elon Musk and [free speech], it's all lip service until President Trump is reinstated on Twitter," says Miller.

