×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | twitter | free speech

Elon Musk to Release 'Free Speech Suppression' Files

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:52 PM EST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a statement this week that the company will soon publish its files "on free speech suppression."

Musk tweeted on Monday: "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …"

The day before, Musk tweeted a poll asking if "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers," which ended with 84.7% voting "yes" and 15.3% voting "no."

He later commented, "the people have spoken…" and said, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Earlier this month, Musk responded to a Twitter user who wrote: "Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost's story on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of transparency."

Musk replied: "This is necessary to restore public trust."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a statement this week that the company will soon publish its files "on free speech suppression."
elon musk, twitter, free speech
162
2022-52-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved