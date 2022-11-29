Elon Musk to Release 'Free Speech Suppression' Files

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a statement this week that the company will soon publish its files "on free speech suppression."

Musk tweeted on Monday: "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …"

The day before, Musk tweeted a poll asking if "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers," which ended with 84.7% voting "yes" and 15.3% voting "no."

He later commented, "the people have spoken…" and said, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Earlier this month, Musk responded to a Twitter user who wrote: "Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost's story on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of transparency."

Musk replied: "This is necessary to restore public trust."