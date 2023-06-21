Musk: 'Cis,' 'Cisgender' Deemed Slurs on Twitter

Elon Musk stated that "cis" and "cisgender" will now be considered slurs on Twitter and implied that "repeated, targeted" use of those words could lead to suspensions.

"Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words 'cis' or 'cisgender' are considered slurs on this platform," Musk tweeted Wednesday.

Musk was responding to commentator James Esses, who had tweeted, "Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word 'cis' and don't wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me 'cissy' and telling me that I am 'cis' 'whether or not I like it'. Just imagine if the roles were reversed."

In addition, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticized by leftists numerous times over the past few years for being against gender ideology, tweeted Wednesday: "'Cis' is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity.

"You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon."