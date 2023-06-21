×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | twitter | cis | cisgender | jk rowling

Musk: 'Cis,' 'Cisgender' Deemed Slurs on Twitter

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:22 PM EDT

Elon Musk stated that "cis" and "cisgender" will now be considered slurs on Twitter and implied that "repeated, targeted" use of those words could lead to suspensions.

"Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words 'cis' or 'cisgender' are considered slurs on this platform," Musk tweeted Wednesday.

Musk was responding to commentator James Esses, who had tweeted, "Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word 'cis' and don't wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me 'cissy' and telling me that I am 'cis' 'whether or not I like it'. Just imagine if the roles were reversed."

In addition, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticized by leftists numerous times over the past few years for being against gender ideology, tweeted Wednesday: "'Cis' is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity.

"You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk stated that "cis" and "cisgender" will now be considered slurs on Twitter and implied that "repeated, targeted" use of those words could lead to suspensions.
elon musk, twitter, cis, cisgender, jk rowling
196
2023-22-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved