Musk Vows 'More Smoking Guns' to Come in Twitter Exposé

Elon Musk is vowing more Twitter revelations to come Sunday – albeit delayed "another day or two" – after outing President Joe Biden's administration for directing political censorship operations at Twitter.

There are "more smoking guns" to reveal, Musk promised Saturday night on the Twitter Spaces audio platform.

He also noted the ire he is bringing upon himself for exposing the political bias on the social media giant, preemptively saying, "I do not have any suicidal thoughts.

"If I committed suicide, it's not real," he added, a reference to the theorists that repeat the mantra that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.

Musk, after paying $44 billion to buy Twitter, has been dealing with cancel culture operations from woke advertisers, but did suggest Saturday that the exposing of the 2020 presidential election cycle suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story has reflexively brought the advertising revenue back to Twitter.

"Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," Musk tweeted, having previously vowed to out the woke companies publicly, too.

Musk said Twitter's commitment to the truth should ultimately force mainstream media to follow suit.

"We're just gonna put all the information out there try to get a clean slate we will be iteratively better and it will force other media companies to also be more truthful or else they'll lose their readership," Musk told a live Twitter Space Question and Answer session, watched by tens of thousands of users, the New York Post reported.

Musk said he is not getting into the minutiae of the Twitter files, leaving it to journalists he entrusted with the reporting on it, Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.

But Musk noted there has been "a very different standard applied to Republican candidates in the U.S. versus a Democrat candidates" in a U.S. election meddling campaign.

“I'm not saying this is definitely the case: There appears to have been a double standard where Democrats were not censored," he added, repeating what former President Donald Trump and most conservative Republicans have been saying for years. "And Republicans were and it was, and I think this is frankly obvious to anyone who uses Twitter.

"It's frankly the behavior that is to be expected from an organization that is that is based in San Francisco which is far left."

Musk, who has urged on Twitter for Americans to vote Republican, noted political contributions from Twitter were over 99% Democrat.

"What kind of viewpoint would you expect people to have then?" Musk added, according to the Post. "It's the behavior you would expect from a company that is essentially a distillation of San Francisco politics."

House Republicans – with or without the Biden administration Justice Department – are vowing to conduct oversight of the violations of the Constitution's First Amendment.

"We're tracking Vijaya Gadde's role in the suppression of the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop," a House Judiciary committee spokesperson told the Post. "We absolutely plan to investigate this more. Stay tuned."

Taibbi's "The Twitter Files" report noted Gadde, 48, has a "key role" in blocking the Post's reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story in October of the 2020 presidential election and blocking then-President Trump on Twitter, when he was urging peace after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats and their media defenders are smearing Taibbi as "sad" and, ironically, a "fraud" for helping Musk report on the political fraud perpetrated on Twitter, but Musk noted The New York Times and The Washington Post are continuing what Musk called "psy-ops," avoiding the revelations.

"The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians," Musk tweeted.

Advertisers that had blocked spending on the social media platform, Apple and others, have returned.

"I think we're starting to see a lot of other advertisers also resume their spending," Musk said, suggesting big companies are realizing they have been duped into the cancel culture. "I think that the problem is that they would read all these stories in the media and then think that they were true and they're not true.

"It's becoming clear that the media stories about Twitter being some sort of, like, right wing hellscape, which it absolutely isn't," Musk, once a hero of the left for his electric vehicles company Tesla, said.

