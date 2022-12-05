Elon Musk: Apple Has 'Fully Resumed' Advertising on Twitter

Elon Musk revealed in a Twitter Space on Saturday that Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform after threatening to pull out entirely, Engadget reported.

The move comes one week after Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss a slate of allegations swirling around between the two companies. But, according to Musk, the pair “resolved the misunderstanding.”

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Musk claimed on Nov. 29, just one day after accusing Apple of having “mostly stopped advertising” on the platform and “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store.”

According to Reuters, Amazon is also readying to spend approximately $100 million per year in new advertising on Twitter “pending some security tweaks” to the ad system.

The news follows a Friday story from The New York Times quoting three sources saying Twitter ran 80% below internal expectations during the first week of the World Cup in Qatar.

“There hasn’t been any level of trust from us with Twitter, especially with the whiplash we’ve experienced over the last four weeks,” R/GA Global Head of Media Ellie Bamford stated.

R/GA’s parent company IPG, one of the world’s largest advertising firms, had recommended to clients last month that they temporarily pause their spending on Twitter amid moderation concerns.

“The current situation is unpredictable and chaotic, and bad actors and unsafe behaviors thrive in such an environment,” the email read.