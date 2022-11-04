Conservatives Begin to Question Musk's Twitter Decisions

Right-leaning users and influencers on Twitter are turning against billionaire Elon Musk just one week after cheering his acquisition of the platform, citing concerns with staff moves.

Musk's defense of Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, is specifically causing a stir. Roth, 35, once tweeted that former President Donald Trump was a "racist tangerine" and warned of "actual Nazis in the White House" during his tenure.

"Dear @elonmusk, I want you to succeed at Twitter," Newsmax's "The Benny Report" host Benny Johnson wrote in a Twitter thread. "This critique is based only on cold hard facts: You will never restore 'public trust' at Twitter when the guy in charge thinks 100,000,000 Americans who support America First are 'Literal Nazis' Not possible. @yoyoel must go."

Johnson also encouraged Musk to place at least one conservative on Twitter's new safety board in order to restore trust "with 100M Americans who have been denigrated by this platform."

Although Musk replied back to Johnson agreeing with his assessment "that the Twitter safety board should have people from all viewpoints," he defended Roth in a separate post over the weekend.

"We've all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs," the new Twitter CEO stated.

Turning Point USA influencer Lauren Chen condemned Musk's decision to keep Roth and continue working with organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP to "combat hate & harassment."

"Why is it in anyway part of Twitter's goal to 'combat hate'? Or have anything to do with election integrity?" Chen queried. "This is not sounding like a triumph for free speech."