Musk Opposition Group Sends Protesters To Tesla Outlets

A grassroots activist group planned Elon Musk protests on Saturday at more than 200 Tesla stores across America and international sites.

The group "Tesla Takedown" said it is promoting the "GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION to stop Musk!" Musk has drawn the ire of political activists who are upset at his involvement with the administration of President Donald Trump, including Musk's leadership of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which has been involved in slashing budgets and is responsible in part for widespread government employee layoffs and firings.

The protest group said it does not promote violence. "Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly."

The group is aimed at making Musk pay a price for his government involvement according to a position statement on its website. "Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup. Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines." The site has listed specific locations in the U.S. and abroad to coordinate supporters' actions to protest against Musk.

Acts of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, their owners, and Tesla sales locations have drawn strong condemnations from Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi. The FBI established a task force to investigate the crimes and whether they were coordinated. At least one government report said there was no evidence of a coordinated approach against Musk and Tesla.