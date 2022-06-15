Elon Musk Leaning Toward Supporting Ron DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk took to Twitter early Wednesday to point out his first-ever vote for a Republican candidate, and said he was leaning toward supporting Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk, who is set to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, said that he voted for Mayra Flores, who Tuesday won a special election for the U.S. House seat in Texas District 34.

"I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican," Musk tweeted. "Massive red wave in 2022."

After one Twitter follower suggested to Musk that his vote meant the Tesla CEO would back a Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Musk replied, "tbd."

The follower then asked Musk who he was leaning toward voting for in '24.

"DeSantis," Musk replied.

After being asked what he thought about former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Musk commented: "I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning."

DeSantis has not said whether he plans to run for president in 2024.

Musk also was asked whether his political donations would be "evenly spread out" as in the past.

"I'm thinking of creating a 'Super Moderate Super PAC' that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties," Musk tweeted.

Musk was asked Wednesday morning whether this was "the first time that has happened with you where you're receiving massive amounts of hate by the top Democrat leaders (Biden, Sanders, AOC, Warren, etc)? Cause when Obama was running the office he used to support the work Tesla & SpaceX were doing."

The world's richest man simply replied: "Yes."

Musk late last month said he had switched from being a moderate Democrat to being a moderate Republican.

"I've just switched from moderate D to moderate R, as I think many independent voters have done," Musk tweeted May 20. "We will know the magnitude of this trend in November. I think it's big."

Recent polls show Republicans in strong position to take back control of Congress in November's midterms.

"In the past I voted Democrat because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk tweeted May 18. "Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."

Flores defeated Daniel Sanchez, D-Texas, to replace former Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned from Congress in March.