Musk Demurs on Critiquing Presidential Policy

Elon Musk steered his taped "CBS Sunday Morning" interview away from presidential policy questions as he was being asked about his differences in past state positions on tariffs and foreign student visas.

Musk, a tech billionaire, has long been a critic of tariffs and a vocal supporter of merit-based immigration to provide for foreign worker visas to bolster big tech companies workforce.

CBS, seeking to dig into his opposition to President Donald Trump's administration's policies, first asked Musk on whether tariffs impact his companies innovation and space exploration.

"You know, tariffs always affect things a little bit," Musk said cautiously with a short reply.

Then asked about Trump's seeking to pause foreign student visas, Musk told CBS's interview to stick to his preferred topics of SpaceX.

"I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day — which is, like spaceships, as opposed to presidential policy," Musk, surprising CBS's David Pogue, said.

"OK, I was told anything's good," Pogue replied.

"No," Musk shot back. "Well, no."

Musk did not completely shy away from breaking with Republican and Trump administration criticism, though, denouncing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for it's inability to follow Department of Government Efficiency lead in slashing spending.

Musk's special government employee contract expired this week after the interview was conducted. Mainstream media has been denounced by Musk and Trump for attempting to drive a wedge between the two billionaire powerholders to further the liberal media agenda that has been anti-Trump, anti-Republican, and by association, now anti-Musk.