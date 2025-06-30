Musk: Country Run by 'Porky Pig Party'

Elon Musk took to social media platform X, which he owns, with renewed vigor, calling for a new political party, reports The Hill.

Musk used his platform to criticize President Donald Trump's, "One Big Beautiful Bill," that currently awaits Senate approval.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – THE PORKY PIG PARTY!," Musk wrote, presumably in reference to the "pork" he believes the bill is filed with.

"Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," he argued.

Amid his recent rift with Trump, Musk has called the bill "utterly insane" and "political suicide." He has previously pitched the idea of "The America Party," to represent the "80% in the middle."

The former head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) walked away from the White House last month.

Musk also took House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., to task on X, asking how he could chair the caucus and "vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?"

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate's iteration of the bill would increase the national deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion between 2025 and 2034. This is a roughly $1 trillion increase from the House-passed version.

The White House hopes to meet a Friday deadline on the legislation.