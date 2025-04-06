Trump Adviser Navarro Responds to Musk on Tariffs

Trump administration adviser Elon Musk is publicly taking jabs at Trump counselor Peter Navarro over tariffs. The response was immediate.

Navarro told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" it may just be Musk being himself. "Elon, when he's in his DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] lane, is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own interests."

It all started with a user on X, Musk's social media platform, touting Navarro's education and his supportive comments on the Trump "Liberation Day" tariffs. Musk quipped, "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem."

Musk also appeared by video link in front of a League Party event in Italy and indicated the need for a "zero-tariff zone." Musk said he was hoping for "a very close, stronger partnership" between European nations and the United States.

President Donald Trump on Saturday posted on his social media platform what may have been a response to Musk without calling him out by name, "Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy. Very important. Going on right now!!!"