WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | peter navarro | tariffs | trump administration

Trump Adviser Navarro Responds to Musk on Tariffs

By    |   Sunday, 06 April 2025 01:09 PM EDT

Trump administration adviser Elon Musk is publicly taking jabs at Trump counselor Peter Navarro over tariffs. The response was immediate.

Navarro told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" it may just be Musk being himself. "Elon, when he's in his DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] lane, is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own interests."

It all started with a user on X, Musk's social media platform, touting Navarro's education and his supportive comments on the Trump "Liberation Day" tariffs. Musk quipped, "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem."

Musk also appeared by video link in front of a League Party event in Italy and indicated the need for a "zero-tariff zone." Musk said he was hoping for "a very close, stronger partnership" between European nations and the United States.

President Donald Trump on Saturday posted on his social media platform what may have been a response to Musk without calling him out by name, "Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy. Very important. Going on right now!!!"

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Trump administration adviser Elon Musk is publicly taking jabs at Trump counselor Peter Navarro over tariffs.
elon musk, peter navarro, tariffs, trump administration
212
2025-09-06
Sunday, 06 April 2025 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved