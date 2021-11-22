Musk's Mom Disses Biden for Ignoring Tesla's Electric Feats

Elon Musk's mother dissed President Joe Biden on social media after the chief executive failed to mention Tesla in recent remarks on the future of electric cars.

Biden attended the grand opening of General Motor's new electric vehicle plant in Detroit last week, where he praised GM CEO Mary Barra's work toward an all-electric future, Business Insider reported.

"You electrified the entire automobile industry," Biden said. "You led — and it matters — in drastically improving the climate by reducing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil that will not be used when we're all electric."

Although it plans to have an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035, GM's sales mostly derive from combustion-engine vehicles. Tesla, meanwhile, accounts for nearly 80% of the EV market in the US.

"Biden's speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car," Maye Musk tweeted Thursday. "His speechwriter uploaded the wrong file."

The Tesla CEO's mother was referring to 2003, when GM canceled its electric car program after saying it could not turn a profit with the endeavor.

Elon Musk responded to his mom’s tweet with "Sigh."

Tesla, while only producing electric vehicles, has become the second-fastest company to hit a $1 trillion valuation.

After Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter to praise GM's work, Tesla supporters posted comments defending Musk’s company.

"Maybe they are NPCs [non-player characters] and Tesla just isn't in their dialogue tree," the world's richest person tweeted Monday. "Let's see if we can get them to say the word 'Tesla.'"

Biden also appeared to snub Tesla earlier this year when representatives from the company were not invited the White House’s EV summit.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Tesla had been excluded because its employees were not part of an automotive union.

"I'll let you draw your own conclusion," she said.

Musk has said that powering more electric vehicles will require double the electrical output than what is currently being produced.

"If we shift all transport to electric then electricity demand approximately doubles. This is going to create a lot of challenges with the grid," he said during a late-September press conference, according to Barron's.

"We need large sustainable power generation developments, paired with battery packs, for continuous power. A lot of good things are happening in this regard.”