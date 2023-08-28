Musk, Zuckerberg Set to Attend Schumer's AI Forum in Sept.

X owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be among the Big Tech heavyweights scheduled to appear in a forum on artificial intelligence in September.

The AI Insights Forum, scheduled for Sept. 13 on Capitol Hill, is a pet project of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who announced in June plans for the forum, as well as a plan for regulating artificial intelligence.

Also expected to attend the closed-door event, according to Axios, are OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Other senators participating include Republicans Todd Young of Indiana and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Democrat Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

"Very soon, AI will reshape life on Earth in very dramatic ways: It will transform how we fight disease, tackle hunger, manage our lives, enrich our minds, and ensure peace," Schumer said on the Senate floor in June. "But we cannot ignore AI's dangers: workforce disruptions in a very serious way, misinformation and new weapons, threats against our elections – and there's the danger that we may prove incapable of managing this technology at all.

"Congress cannot behave like ostriches in the sand when it comes to AI."

Musk has been vocal about the dangers of artificial intelligence. In March, he was among dozens of tech leaders, professors and researchers who signed a letter calling for artificial intelligence labs to stop the training of the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing "profound risks to society and humanity."