Elon Musk Tweets Support for Kevin McCarthy

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:55 AM EST

Elon Musk says he favors Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter, made his comment about the California Republican in a Thursday morning tweet.

"Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker," he wrote.

The House voted Wednesday to adjourn until noon on Thursday after again failing to name a Speaker.

Meanwhile, McCarthy made a major deal with key holdout votes Wednesday.

Hammered out by the Club for Growth, the deal will move votes to McCarthy. Key to the agreement was the Congressional Leadership Fund to stay out of open primaries.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Elon Musk says he favors Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker.
