Musk Boosts Equity Commitment in Twitter Bid to $33.5 Billion

A newly amended ownership filing shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has raised his aggregate equity commitment for a proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

According to Seeking Alpha, the new filing shows that Musk has raised the aggregate principal amount of the equity commitment in the $44 billion deal to $33.5 billion.

The Washington Examiner reports that as Musk's takeover of the social media platform is set to take effect, the company's former CEO, Jack Dorsey, has stepped down from the board of directors.

The Twitter co-founder left the board on Wednesday. Dorsey, who had echoed Musk's own sentiments of free speech as well as Musk's position on the banning of former President Donald Trump, called Musk the ''singular solution I trust'' to take the platform ''back from Wall Street.''