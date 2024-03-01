Elon Musk 'Ringing Alarm Bell' on Illegal Immigrants

Tech billionaire Elon Musk took to social media recently to warn that the massive influx of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. is "crushing the country."

"Dams are bursting all over the country," Musk wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. "America is only 4% of Earth's population. If only 1% of the rest of Earth moves here, that would crush all essential services."

"I am ringing the alarm bell, because the flood of illegals is crushing the country!" he added.

The X owner was replying to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin's post revealing Democrat Sen. Laphonza Butler's request for more federal funds for migrant shelters in California.

Butler says that 800 to 1,000 illegal immigrants per day will be released into San Diego without federal aid. Melugin reported that instead of calling for state funding to assist San Diego, Butler is asking for federal money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Shelter and Services Program, which is distributed via grants to non-governmental organizations.

According to Breitbart News, San Diego has faced staggering numbers of migrants and the problem is pitting local and county politicians against each other.

As the number of illegal entries continues to grow, Border Patrol has resorted to releasing thousands into the streets due to the closure of the city's migrant shelters and welcome center as federal and private funding sources dry up.

Under the Biden administration, Border Patrol has released more than 100,000 migrants in six months into the San Diego area, county officials told Cal Matters.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, a Republican, told Cal Matters he is not in favor of using county funds to handle the street releases.

"The federal government must manage the mess they've created," he said. "We need the border to be secure and the laws to be upheld, including asylum cases to be heard on a case-by-case basis, not just mass released. But, in the meantime, if the federal government allows this to take place, they must fund the chaos they've created."