Musk Supports Dad Who Lost Custody in Gender Care Fight

An Icelandic custody dispute involving a French father who opposed gender-related medical care for his autistic child has drawn international attention after Elon Musk publicly commented on the case, highlighting broader debates over parental rights, youth gender treatment, and court authority.

Alexandre Rocha says an Icelandic court stripped him of parental rights after he objected to potential puberty blockers or hormone therapy for his 11-year-old child, who he said was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, Fox News reported.

The case gained wider attention after Musk reacted on his social media platform X to a post about Rocha's situation, writing that "The woke mind virus even affects Iceland." Musk has previously spoken publicly about his own experience after one of his children transitioned and now uses the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Rocha said the ruling, issued in December, transferred custody to the child's mother and limited his role in medical decisions.

Rocha said he questioned whether his child could understand the long-term consequences of gender-related treatment and argued that underlying mental health factors were not fully examined. He said an endocrinologist testifying in court dismissed his concerns about risks associated with hormone interventions.

He said he learned in February that the child's name had been formally changed to a female name, which he believes signals further steps in gender transition.

Court documents cited in the dispute indicate the child's mother denied intentionally obstructing court-ordered visitation, saying the child refused visits because Rocha did not affirm the child's gender identity or use the new name.

Rocha said he was surprised by Musk's support and framed his legal battle as part of a broader debate over parental authority and youth gender care.

He said he plans to continue legal efforts, including requesting financial penalties against the child's mother over alleged visitation violations.