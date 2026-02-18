Elon Musk is escalating his battle against what he calls politically biased artificial intelligence, using the launch of Grok 4.2 to argue that his chatbot is a needed counterweight to "woke and sanctimonious" rivals — and warning that "Grok must win."

"Grok must win or we will be ruled by an insufferably woke and sanctimonious AI," Musk said early Wednesday as he flooded X with screenshots comparing Grok 4.2 to competing systems from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Musk announced the test launch of Grok 4.2 on X on Tuesday and invited criticism, writing: "Critical feedback is appreciated. Unlike prior versions of Grok, 4.2 is able to learn rapidly, so there will be improvements every week with release notes."

Soon after the beta began rolling out, Musk started posting side-by-side answers that he argued show Grok is less politically correct — and more willing to give direct responses.

One example Musk highlighted asked whether the United States was built on "stolen land."

In the comparison Musk posted, Grok was the only chatbot to reply "No," while the others treated the question as complicated or contested.

Musk claimed the result proved Grok 4.2 is "BASED," because it is the only AI chatbot that "doesn't equivocate when asked if America is on stolen land."

"The others are weak sauce," he said.

Musk also shared a post from White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, praising Grok for being the only chatbot responding "No" when asked whether "Critical Race Theory" should be taught in schools.

Other screenshots Musk posted included Grok's willingness to misgender Caitlyn Jenner, a "yes" response to a question on whether "White Pride" was OK, and its labeling of affirmative action as "racist."

The xAI owner's latest barrage comes as his feud with other industry rivals continues to intensify.

Musk has a long-running public fight with OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, including a much-publicized legal battle.

Musk was one of OpenAI's cofounders, but he sued the company and its leadership in 2024, accusing it of abandoning its mission of developing an open-source Artificial General Intelligence to "benefit humanity" and prioritizing profits instead.

OpenAI responded with a countersuit, saying Musk had pushed in 2017 for OpenAI to become a "for-profit" company with him as CEO.

Musk has also attacked Google after Gemini's image-generation rollout drew controversy in early 2024 over historically inaccurate images.

And while he once dismissed Anthropic as a serious AI challenger, he later praised its coding strength and complained xAI engineers were cut off, saying: "Anthropic has done something special with coding. It was a helpful motivator that they cut us off @xAI and not good for their karma."