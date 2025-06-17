Elon Musk Publicly Posts Negative Drug Test Results

Elon Musk on Tuesday shared an image on X of what appeared to be a negative drug screening test for several substances, including cocaine, ketamine, and amphetamines, which he captioned with just one word: "lol."

He also later dared the staff of The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal to be tested as well.

The documentation Musk posted, with the names Fastest Labs of South Austin and United States Drug Testing on it, shows that a urine sample was collected of Musk on June 11, received on June 13, with test reports issued on June 16.

June 11 is the same day Musk apologized publicly to Trump and said that he went "too far" with his posts about the president after they fell out over the megabill under discussion in the Senate.

The test documentation Musk posted shows that negative reports were returned for Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX and former special government employee leading President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, in all categories of controlled substances.

His post follows weeks of allegations, led by a Times report that Musk took a "cocktail" of drugs during Trump's campaign and while he was advising the president on government cutbacks.

The test, which lists a reason for the lab work as "other," shows negative results for amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, cannabinoids, carisoprodol, cocaine, ecstasy, ethanol, fentanyl, ketamine, meperidine, methadone, opiates, oxycodone, PCP, propoxyphene, tramadol, and zolpidem.

In other posts on Tuesday, Musk challenged the staff of the Times and Journal to also go through drug screening tests.

"Great idea," he said, while agreeing with a post stating that the Times staff should be tested. "I hereby challenge the NYT and WSJ to take drug tests and publish the results! They won’t, because those hypocrites are guilty as sin."

In yet another post, Musk said that the "sheer audacity of the WSJ/NYT lies is astonishing! WSJ claimed that I was being fired from Tesla and failed to include that the board flatly denied it!"

In a May 30 article, the Times reported that Musk allegedly consumed high doses of ketamine, which eventually caused him to have bladder problems. It also said he routinely took ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The report, quoting unnamed sources, also said that the former DOGE leader traveled during Trump's campaign with a daily medication box carrying about 20 pills, including some with the markings of the stimulant drug Adderall.

However, the report said that it was not clear whether Musk was allegedly taking drugs while working under Trump at the White House or when he was given the power to make deep cuts in the government's bureaucracy.

Musk has continued to deny the Times' claims, insisting on X that he was "NOT taking drugs" and insisting that the Times was "lying their a** off."

He acknowledged in another post that he "tried 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago," and said that "this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then."

The Times report had mentioned that Musk had said he had used prescription ketamine for depression and had been taking it every two weeks.