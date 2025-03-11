NYT: Musk Wants to Donate $100M to Trump Groups

Elon Musk, senior adviser to President Donald Trump and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, is seeking to donate $100 million to groups controlled by the president's political operation, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times said it was a planned donation. It's unclear which groups and for what purpose, only that Musk does not want to donate to his own super PAC, America PAC, according to the report.

Super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. and Securing American Greatness, a political nonprofit, are the top two groups in charge of Trump's political operations. It's also possible the donation could go to a new entity, the Times reported.

Associates of Musk and the president have had conversations about the donation to a Trump-controlled entity, according to the Times.

Through his own PAC, Musk spent nearly $300 million in support of Trump's presidential campaign, and he has also spent $6 million in support of a conservative judge in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election next month, according to the report. He has also said that his PAC would continue supporting Republicans through the midterms and participate in primary contests as well.

Even though Trump cannot run for reelection in 2028, his groups continue to pull in seven-figure contributions from donors, according to the Times.