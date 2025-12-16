Musk Returns to GOP With Major Midterm Money

Elon Musk has begun channeling significant financial support to Republican campaigns for the 2026 midterm elections.

The move signaled a thaw in his previously strained relationship with President Donald Trump and offered the GOP a critical infusion of resources as it seeks to retain control of Congress.

According to people familiar with the matter, Musk has cut large checks to help Republican House and Senate campaigns and plans more contributions through the election cycle.

The precise dollar amounts of those donations will not be disclosed until official campaign finance reports are released early next year.

Political strategists on both sides of the aisle say Musk's renewed support could provide a substantial financial boost for GOP efforts to maintain control of the House and Senate, where narrow Republican majorities are at stake in 2026.

Musk's reengagement with Republican donors and candidates comes after a period of sharp public disagreement between him and Trump earlier this year. In mid-2025, Musk left the White House initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency as scheduled.

During his departure, his relationship with Trump waned amid a heated back-and-forth over Musk's dissatisfaction with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In the public altercation, Musk criticized aspects of Trump's agenda, including the withdrawal of a NASA nomination for an ally, and at one point threatened to form a new political party to challenge Republican lawmakers.

Musk's latest contributions followed a dinner last month at the Naval Observatory hosted by Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Taylor Budowich, a former senior Trump aide who remains connected to Republican fundraising networks.

Jared Birchall, who helps manage Musk's political giving, also attended.

Republican officials and allies of the Trump administration view the development as a sign that Musk will remain aligned with Republican interests rather than pursue third-party ambitions he floated during the spat.

Sources familiar with GOP fundraising said they do not expect Musk to follow through on threats to back primary challengers against Republican incumbents, Axios reported.

Musk was a dominant Republican donor in the 2024 election cycle, giving roughly $291.5 million, the vast majority of which went to support Trump's reelection campaign and allied efforts.

Representatives for Musk, the Trump administration, and major Republican super PACs did not offer public comment on the new reports of his 2026 contributions.

According to Axios, advocacy groups that track campaign finance filings said they expect upcoming reports to provide a clearer picture of how much Musk and his affiliated political action committees are spending and where those funds are directed.